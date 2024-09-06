Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of BRC traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 289,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brady has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

