Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 30.39 ($0.40), with a volume of 30219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The stock has a market cap of £8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

