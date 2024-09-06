Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 8,553 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $155,885.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

