Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5 million-$148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.0 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.
Shares of BRZE stock traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,758. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
