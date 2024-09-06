Brett R. Whitmire Sells 1,900 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diodes Stock Up 0.4 %

DIOD stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.