Brett R. Whitmire Sells 1,900 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Diodes Stock Up 0.4 %
DIOD stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DIOD
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.