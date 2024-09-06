Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

