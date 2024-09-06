Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.96.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $13.91 on Friday, reaching $138.91. 26,992,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,069,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

