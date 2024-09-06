Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $69.64

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

HAS stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

