Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $6.61

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

