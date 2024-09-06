Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $6.61

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.