BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD2.75-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD7.8-8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.61 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.376 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.75.

DOOO opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

