BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.010-2.376 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO

BRP Price Performance

About BRP

Shares of DOOO opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.07.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.