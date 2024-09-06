BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 689,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

