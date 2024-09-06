Cairn Homes plc (CRN) to Issue Dividend of €0.04 on October 4th

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 3.9 %

Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. Cairn Homes has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.40 ($2.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144. The stock has a market cap of £973.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

