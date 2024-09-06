Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.68 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

