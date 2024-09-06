Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.24

Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 600046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

