Canaccord Genuity Group Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $1.25

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 195.16% from the stock’s current price.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 11,352,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,532,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

