Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

