Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
