Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $180.03 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.09 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,062.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,781.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,778.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,699.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $6,168,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Booking by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,237,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

