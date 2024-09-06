CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sony Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16.

Sony Group shares are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.