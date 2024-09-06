CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BHP opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

