CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after buying an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

ORCL opened at $142.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $393.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.