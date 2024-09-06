CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 46,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

