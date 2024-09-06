CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

