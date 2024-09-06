Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 6,000 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,935,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.