CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino Sells 18,934 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total transaction of C$1,446,320.93.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.67. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.