CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $22.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $22.10 million and $626,617.97 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,053.72 or 1.00159150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0277557 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $486,046.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

