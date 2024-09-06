Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.04

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 1380304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.