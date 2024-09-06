Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

