Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.77. 1,350,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,382. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

