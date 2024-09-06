Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 218,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,970 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

