Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,234,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 261,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $71.81 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

