Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,253 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

CALF opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

