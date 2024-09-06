China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from China Jinmao Holdings Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance
China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.
About China Jinmao Holdings Group
