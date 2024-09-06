China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from China Jinmao Holdings Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance

China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

About China Jinmao Holdings Group

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited develops properties in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, Jinmao Services, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

