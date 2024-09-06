Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

CHH stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

