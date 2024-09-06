Choice Properties REIT to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$335.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
