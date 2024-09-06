CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCO remained flat at $26.75 on Friday. 8,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $27.73.
