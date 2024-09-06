CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 6,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

