Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh Sells 261 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $293.13.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
