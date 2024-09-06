Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh Sells 261 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $293.13.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

