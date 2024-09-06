Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider John J. Lupica Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.26 and its 200 day moving average is $260.44. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $293.13.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

