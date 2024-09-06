Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Decreased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,382 shares of company stock worth $7,609,745 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.60. 146,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,721. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $202.55 and a one year high of $293.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.26 and its 200 day moving average is $260.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

