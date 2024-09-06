Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,022,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Chubb by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 339,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after buying an additional 149,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.38. 184,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,937. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $202.55 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.44.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,745. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

