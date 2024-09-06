Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Ciena Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.