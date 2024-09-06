Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.03

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 55463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.42. The firm has a market cap of C$672.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.100304 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

