Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $126,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $798.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $812.01.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

