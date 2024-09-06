Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.08. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,014,477 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,145,728 shares in the company, valued at $527,367,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,803,507 shares of company stock valued at $18,463,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

