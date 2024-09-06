CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CINT. Itau BBA Securities raised CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CI&T stock remained flat at $6.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.