Citigroup Cuts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $5.00

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $6.49 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 2.2 %

TIGR stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

About UP Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 162.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

