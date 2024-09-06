Citigroup Cuts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $5.00

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $6.49 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
UP Fintech Trading Down 2.2 %
TIGR stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.