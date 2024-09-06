Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

