City of London (LON:CTY) Announces GBX 5.25 Dividend

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
City of London Trading Down 0.9 %
LON:CTY opened at GBX 432.03 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,744.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. City of London has a one year low of GBX 371.50 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.92.
City of London Company Profile
