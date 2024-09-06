City of London (LON:CTY) Announces GBX 5.25 Dividend

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:CTY opened at GBX 432.03 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,744.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. City of London has a one year low of GBX 371.50 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.92.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.